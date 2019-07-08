Dana Hershel Edwards, age 67, of Palestine, passed away on Sunday, the 7th day of July, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Harold Lloyd and Rose Ellen Sherril Edwards on the 12th day of December, 1951, at Herman Hospital in Houston, Texas.
Dana’s childhood was spent in Galveston County and he later moved to Palestine as a young adult. He served in the U.S. Air Force in inventory management. He was a carpenter by trade in the custom home building and chemical industries with Carpenter Union #973. Dana retired from T.D.C.J. after 20 years of service.
Dana was an avid outdoorsman and a true master of outdoor adventure. With him, you would never be bored. His role as a steward of this land was important to him and he most of all loved God’s creatures. Dana attended Holy Ground Worship Center where he truly loved the time he was afforded to spend with his brothers and sisters in Christ.
Mr. Edwards’s life was very eventful in work and community involvement. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 411, served as President of the Palestine Evening Lions Club and was a Mason for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold Edwards and Rose Ricicar.
Dana is survived by his wife of over 39 years, Debbie Edwards; and son, Hank Gavin of Palestine. He is also survived by many brothers, sisters, cousins, nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces.
Masonic Rites and a Celebration of Life Service for Dana Edwards will be conducted at two o’clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, the 9th day of July, 2019 in the Rhone Memorial Chapel with Bro. Benny Burlison officiating. Interment will follow in Land of Memory Cemetery.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Hank Edwards, Jerry Daly, Roger Pritchett, Mathew Jennings, Wes Partin and Glen Gusa.
Funeral services for Dana Hershel Edwards are in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. To leave online condolences, visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.
