LEAGUE CITY—
Miles Reich, husband, father and teacher, age 88, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home in League City, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 14, 1932. After graduating from Erasmus Hall High School, he entered the Air Force and served his country faithfully. He then completed his education at Columbia University and began his Physical Therapy career at hospitals and teaching at Texas Women’s University and the University of Texas School of Allied Health. Miles worked for the Arthritis Foundation and was instrumental in developing the Hubbard tanks for burn treatment.
He was also the trainer for Brandeis University Athletic Department. Miles’ legacy lives on through the many students he taught. He was loyal to his profession and was honored by being named Assistant Professor Emeritus.
Prior to his illness, Miles was an avid golfer at South Shore Country Club. He loved fishing, woodworking, building and creating furniture. He was also an active member of B’nai Israel Synagogue, where he was on the board of directors and taught numerous children Hebrew. He will be lovingly missed, but his legacy will live on through his students and his family.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Joan G. Reich; and son Chris Sawyer.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years Jan Reich; daughters Ivy L. Shipes(Charlene), Amy R. Parker and Suzanne Boscon(Michael); grandsons Jonathan Reed Parker and Joseph Shipes; and granddaughters Paige Parker, Jennifer Lumpkin, Anna Lumpkin and Theresa Shipes.
Graveside services will be privately held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., with Rabbi Matthew Cohen officiating, but can be viewed via Zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88305047186?pwd=MTRXcXhYUTA2YkNjWXc5SHg5ZmhjUT09
Memorials may be made to The Miles Reich Physical Therapy Scholarship fund at UTMB School of Allied Health Sciences. Please make checks payable to Congregation B’nai Israel Synagogue, 3006 Avenue O, Galveston, Texas 77550.
