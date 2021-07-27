GALVESTON — Renotta Renee Brown, 41, departed this life on July 20, 2021, at UTMB in Galveston, TX, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 7, 1979, to the late Michael Fontenot and Theresa Johnson Burns. The first of three children, she grew up in Galveston Texas where she attended public schools and graduated with the class of 1999 of Ball High School. After graduation, Renotta attended Galveston College completing Unit Clerk training. She worked as a unit clerk for UTMB Emergency Room until her health began to deteriorate.
Renotta was extremely gifted with creativity. This was seen in the interior decorating she did for homes, jewelry she made for friends and loves one, and her professional upholstery and revarnishing of furniture. Her creativity was expressed in her glamorous fashion and style. Due to her lifetime challenge, Renotta wanted to raise awareness about Sickle Cell Anemia.
In 2014, Renotta married the love of her life, Derius Quartz Brown. They experienced a divine love that demonstrated true committed, faithfulness and adoration.
Renotta is preceded in death by her daughter, Derian Erin, father, grandparents, aunt, Lisa Johnson, and godmother, Pauline Blockman.
Renotta is survived by her faithful loving husband, Derius Brown; parents, Theresa and Dennis Burns; mother-in law, Jacklyn; brothers: Brandon (Cheryl) , Rodrick (Anna) and Michael, Jr.; sister: Tericka; brother in law, Emmanuel (Cierra); sister in laws, Minister Robin (Jeffery) , Patricia and Kiahesha ( Keith); god-sister, Torando; six aunts, three uncles, nieces, nephews, a host of other family members, friends, and her beloved spiritual family God's Kingdom and Restoration Ministries.
There will be a visitation at 10:00 AM, followed by a service celebrating her life at 11:00 A.M., on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at God's Kingdom and Restoration Ministries, 4628 Avenue Q, Galveston, Texas 77551, with Pastors Manuel and Shirlyn Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Go to www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
