GALVESTON — Dow Alexander Solari age 71 of Galveston died Thursday March 18, 2021 at his residence in Galveston. Memorial services are 3:00pm Saturday March 27, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors beginning at 1:00pm.
Dow was born July 10, 1949 in Galveston, Texas to his beloved parents John A. "Jack" Solari and Margaret Dow Solari. He loved being a BOI and enjoyed having both of his girls close by. Dow was a Navy veteran who served two tours in Vietnam with Marine Special Forces, whom he referred to as "his brothers in arms", and also served in the Army National Guard, and went on to be a Master Electrician, an avid diver, a member of the Treasure Isle Surf Club, and enjoyed Sunday morning Star Drug Breakfast and Maceo's Lunch with his friends. Dow was a Law Enforcement Officer throughout his life as a member of the Blue Knights, Patriot Guard and served most recently under Galveston County Constable Jimmy Fullen.
Preceded in death by parents Margaret D. Solari and John A. Solari and a brother Andrew J. Solari; he is survived by sister Susan Solari; brother Jack T. Solari and wife Margaret; his girls Kelly Solari Davis and husband Clell Dwayne; Allison Solari and their mother Sandra G. Solis; sister in law Debra Lee Richardson Solari; grandchildren Justin Solari, Fred Sierra Jr, Devon Solari, and Laine Fundling; great grandson Kyrk Solari; numerous nieces and nephews; beloved companion Angela Montalbano Kunz.
Dow will be missed by all who knew him.
