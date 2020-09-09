Dorothy Jean Thomas

02/20/40-08/28/20
Dorothy passed away on August 28, 2020 at her home.
Her visitation will be at Greater New Hope Baptist Church located at 908 N 2nd St, Alvin, Texas 77511, on September 12, 2020. Visitation will be 9-10 am followed by her services at 11am. Repass at 2306 Ave H, Dickinson, TX under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
(0) comments
