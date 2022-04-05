GALVESTON, TX — June Fisk passed away on March 26, 2022 in Galveston, Texas at the age of 96. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. June was born in New Haven, CT on March 21, 1926. She was a resident of Dallas, Texas, for almost 60 years, before moving to Galveston to be closer to her daughter and her son-in-law.
June grew up during the Great Depression, but she often said that she never felt the hardship of those years because of the efforts of her loving parents and the closeness of her large, extended, family.
June met her husband, Sol Fisk, at a dance soon after his return from the Army following World War II. They married on February 2, 1947. They had three children; Ellen, Robert and Harry. June was an adoring and dedicated mother to her growing family. Her family was her greatest joy. Therefore, June was thrilled when her grandchildren arrived, and over the moon when she was able to live long enough to see her great grandchildren. Now, there are three generations who were blessed to know that they were the center of her universe.
June continued to work throughout her life. She worked part-time until she was 90 years old. June felt that work was a balm for the soul, especially after the loss of her husband and her youngest son.
June was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Sol Fisk, her son Harry Fisk, and her adored sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Noel Newman.
June is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ellen and Gary Druss, of Galveston, and her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Elaine Fisk, of Dallas. She is also survived by her grandchildren Adam Druss and Linda Willison, Sarah and Jeff Panzer and Aaron and Kimberly Fisk. June was supremely blessed with four great grandchildren; Samantha and Mason Panzer and Jackson and Nash Fisk.
Services and burial took place in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, March 29th . In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in June's memory to The Ronald McDonald House of Galveston or the charity of your choice.
June's family wishes to thank Zach Carson, RN, MSN, Penny Janke, Heather Koerner, Belinda Enriquez, Sylvia Campbell, Director of Patient Navigation and Support at UTMB, the Department of Geriatrics at UTMB, and Annette Boudreaux of Accent Hospice Care for their amazing care and support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.