Rosalie Palermo, 93, longtime resident of Dickinson, passed away at the Resort at Texas City, April 10, 2020. Rosalie was born February 24, 1927 to Maurice and Lena Giamalva in Dickinson. Raised in Dickinson, Rosalie was in the first cheerleading squad at Dickinson High School. She married Sam “Tree Top” Palermo on November 17, 1946. Rosalie was a loyal member of Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church serving in the Altar Society and a member of Catholic Daughters. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary post 6378. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and sister.
Rosalie leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter Vickie Heckendorn; sons Bobby Sam Palermo and wife Liz, and Michael Joe Palermo and wife Becky; sister Jennie Mae Rossacci; sister-in-law Catherine Palermo; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
There will a private graveside burial at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. We will honor Rosalie at a Memorial Visitation and Mass at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.