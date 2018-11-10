Charles Lee Welch, Jr., 57, loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, passed from this life on November 8, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.
Charles was born July 17, 1961, in Texas City, Texas to Chuck and Bobbie Welch. He was raised in La Marque, Texas but has resided in Santa Fe, Texas for 31 years.
Charles attended La Marque High School. He was a Co-Manager for Big Chief Foods, HEB and Kroger. He most recently celebrated his 20 years of employment with Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Charles was an avid hunter and fisherman, where from November until January Charles could be found hunting deer in the Piney Woods of East Texas with his son, brother and friends. He took great pride in his immaculate yard and vegetable gardens. Charles was a hard worker and took great pride in all tasks he was given. He never met a stranger and was loved dearly by his family, friends and co-workers.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, his mother in law Patsy Morgan and nephew Daniel Welch.
Charles leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 34 years, Diana Welch, son Caleb Welch, brother David Welch and wife Lee, and father in law Don and wife Bert Morgan, and uncle Robby Good. He also leaves behind his sisters and brother in laws, Donna and Ricky Iles, Jim and Debbie Abney, and Darla and Mike McCullough. He loved to think he was the favorite uncle to Wendy Falcon, Derrick and Holly Abney, Dustin and Crystal Abney, Blair Casey, Meghan and Carter Tynes, Cori and Ryan Magruder, Mikey McCullough, David And Jenna Welch and Sam Welch. He also loved his great nieces and nephews, Bailey Link, Aidan and Embrey Abney, Morgan Falcon, Charlize, Makalah and Ethan Welch, and Paxton Magruder, as well as his goddaughter, Alicia Trevino.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Monday, November 12, 2018 at Scott Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at Scott Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Gregory officiating. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be David Welch, Caleb Welch, Marty Poole, Max Rocha, Robby Good, Derrick Abney, Dustin Abney, Blair Casey, Mikey McCullough, Ryan Magruder and Carter Tynes.
Honorary pall bearers will be Wendy Falcon, Cori Magruder, Meghan Tynes, Sam Welch, Holly Abney and Crystal Abney.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Snowdrop Foundation www.snowdropfoundation.org
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net.
