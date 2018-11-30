George P. Birdwell, 91, of Dickinson, passed away peacefully November 28, 2018 in The Houston Hospice Hospital. George was born June 22, 1927, to Mary Ellen and Robert Franklin Birdwell in Henderson, Texas.
He served his country in the U S Navy in World War II, then spent time travelling the world in the Merchant Marines. In 1955, George “Red” Birdwell, was the lead singer in a rockabilly country band when he met and married Coynell Criddle, a widow with five children. They had a son together, and George began his life of working hard to support his family, first in the building trades then as a welder/pipefitter for Local 211. George taught his children to play guitar and passed on his love of country music which lives on in several of his talented grandchildren. He took piano lessons at 80 years old and entertained friends and family with his music until he was 90.
George was a proud member of the Texas City Masonic Lodge, a volunteer Deputy with the Galveston County Sheriff Marine Division, an excellent bowler, an avid fisherman, a prolific gardener, an accomplished dancer, and mighty hard to beat at Dominoes. After Coynell’s death in 1997, George reconnected with childhood friend, Joynell Haynes, with whom he spent the next 20 years square dancing and travelling to the childhood homes and museums of all his favorite country music stars.
George is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Coynell, four brothers, and stepsons Ron, Larry and Garry Criddle. He leaves behind to cherish his memory long-time friend, Jonell Haynes, his daughter Jackie Sue and husband Mel Lanford; sons Chuck Birdwell and wife Carla, and Rayford Criddle and wife Tressa; brother Cotton Birdwell; grandchildren Lauren (Mark) Carden, Lindsey (Kevin) Moore, Bill Davis, Sarah Jane (Dwight Baker) Sallis, McKenzie (Caleb) Shelly, Brian (Julie) Criddle, Josh (Athea) Criddle, Trisha (Mark) Minshew, Michael Criddle, Ron (Kristie) Criddle, Michelle Criddle, Kara (Dean) Kelly, Katrina (Chris) Carpenter, Kerri Lynn Harris, Jessie (Devon) Seago, and Amber (Jimmy) Trlicek, Sheena Harpole, 30 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Houston Hospice would honor George Birdwell’s memory.
A visitation in his honor will be held 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, December 1, 2018, with funeral services 1:00 p.m., Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, TX. Interment services will held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 5, 2018, at Zion Church and Cemetery, Henderson, TX.
