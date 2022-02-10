SANTA FE — Mrs. Mary Margaret (Packard) Holt passed from this life Tuesday afternoon, February 8, 2022, in League City.
Mary was born January 18, 1935, to Dudley and Jennie Packard, Sr. After meeting Ellis Holt, Sr. the two were married. Their marriage of 65 years brought many happy times to the family and Mary was always sure to capture those special moments in pictures. Family photos filled her home. Mary loved her family and the many pups she had over the years. She also enjoyed tending to her vegetable garden and chickens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dudley Maxewell and Jennie (Clarke) Packard, Sr.; husband, Ellis Holt; son, Gary Dale Holt.
Survivors include her sons, Ellis Holt, Jr. and wife, Kathleen, Mark Holt, Walter Holt; daughter, Sherry Holt and husband, Mitch Brunkenhoefer; brothers, George Packard and wife, Dot, Gerald Packard; sister, Jennie Bush; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss their beloved aunt; fur-baby, Rocky.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend David Harris, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be Chad Cruse, Daniel Holt, Mark Anthony Holt, Mark Holt, Joe Packard, and Kevin Williamson.
A Vigil Service will be at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend David Harris officiating. A Rosary will follow recited by Mr. Don LeCompte, Friday, February 11, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Mary’s name to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital, 190 East Bannock Street, Boise, Idaho 83712. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
