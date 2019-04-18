Sunrise 10-06-1959
Sunset 04-11-2019
Celebration of Life Services for Kenneth Wayne Gipson Sr. will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with Services to follow from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Greater Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 3506 Ave N 1/2, Galveston, Texas 77550 under the direction of Rev. Michael W. Dwyer, Sr. and the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home.
