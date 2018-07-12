On Tuesday, July 10, 2018, Irene Mable Rawls departed this earthly life and received her wings in heaven.
She was born to Mary Mable and Albert Wade Jones, in Galveston, TX on November 25, 1948. She attended Galveston schools, and graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1966. She was employed as a home health provider and worked diligently for numerous patients until her health began to fail.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Russell Jones; brothers, Bronson Jones, Harry Jones; and sister, Delores Jones
Left with cherish memories; are her children, Dustin (Charlene), Mary, Billy, Feltina, Velmashia and Felton Rawls; brother, Albert Jones; 15 grandchildren 7 great-grand children and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Manuel Thomas officiating.
