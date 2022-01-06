Paulette Marie Williams Jan 6, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEBSTER — Paulette Marie Williams, 72, received her wings on December 27, 2021 in Webster Texas. Shewas a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend with her love Ray Anthony Williams fortwenty-eight years.Born in Galveston Texas, she was the daughter of Jessie Mae Walker-Green and Leon ThomasGreen. She was a graduate of Ball High School in 1969. Paulette's career began as a certifiednurse's assistant at St. Mary's Hospital in 1971 and navigated her nurturing passion to UTMBHospital in Galveston. Later in life Paulette gave her services to the private sector in healthcare.She was a member of Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ. Paulette loved shopping,dancing and hosting family gatherings. She will be remembered for her fashionista attributesand advocated for Texas Special Olympics and MD Anderson Cancer Centers.Mrs. Williams is survived by her husband Ray. Her daughters, Lisa Michelle McDaniel-Gipsonand Raqueillia Danielle Gipson-Rideaux (George Rideaux), grandchildren (Ste'Von Gasaway,Shaiyk'kel Roby, Kenisha Roby, Ke'Vonnti Mc Daniel, Zoe McDaniel Wilkins (Keyshawn Wilkins)and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews will miss "Nanny's'' encouraging wordsand youthful heart. Friends will always remember "Tuby '' for truth, love and laughter.Paulette is preceded in death by her parents, siblings- Wayne Green, Adrian St. Mary, BathshebaBrown, and her twin sister Paula Feast.The funeral service will be held on January 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591 with interment at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, Texas.The viewing will be held Saturday, January 8th from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Memorial Servicewill begin from 11a-12:30p. Mask are required and will be provided. For questions on the repassor gifts for family Please contact: Lisa G. McDaniel (903)646-1495 or Raqueillia G. Rideaux (409)229-0340 (0) comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. 
