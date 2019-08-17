EL PASO—Carolyn Jean Stafford Brandon, 70, departed this life on August 7, 2019 in El Paso, TX.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 19th from 4-7:00 PM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Forest Park East Cemetery.
She leaves to mourn her daughters Annette, Desiree and Shondre; sons, Edric and Felix; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; a stepbrother, and a host of other family and friends.
Read her full obit and sign guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
