ROUND ROCK — Mrs. Rita Ramirez Mendoza passed from this life Sunday evening, May 19, 2022, in Austin
Born May 22, 1938 in Galveston, TX, Mrs. Mendoza was a longtime resident of Hitchcock, moving to Austin 3 years ago. Rita worked as a cafeteria baker for Hitchcock ISD for 20 years. She enjoyed drinking margaritas and crocheting, but her favorite thing was spending time with family, especially her grandbabies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan Reyes and Tomasa (Melchor) Ramirez; husband, Enemencio Jesse Mendoza; brothers, Edward and Roy Ramirez.
Survivors include her sons, John Mendoza and wife, Melissa, Ronald Ramirez and wife, Theresa; daughters, Dianne Garban and husband, Kelly, Michelle Simpson and husband, Gabriel; brothers, John Ramirez and wife, Loretta, Joe Ramirez; sisters, Yolanda Cuello, Candy Trevino; sister-in-law, Lydia Mendez; special cousin, Julian Martinez and wife, JoAnn; grandchildren, Dustin Botting, Dayna Botting Brunson, Kiara Simpson, Gabriel Simpson, II, Samuel Mendoza, Ronesa Ramirez Fisher, Stephanie Ramirez Chavez, Shelby Ramirez Hidalgo, Jacob Simpson, Isiah Mendoza, Nathan Mendoza, Stephen Mendoza, Annalise Mendoza, Adam Mendoza; great granddaughter, Maeve Brunson; close friend, Betty Simpson.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend David Harris, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be Dustin Botting, Cody Brunson, Samuel Mendoza, Isiah Mendoza and Nathan Mendoza.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Friday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. recited by Deacon Don LeCompte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.