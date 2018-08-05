Barbara Ann “Dunnie” Barnett
Barbara Ann “Dunnie” Barnett, passed away August 3, 2018 in Galveston, Texas. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home Dickinson.
Dawn Marie Mejia
GALVESTON—Dawn Marie Mejia 53 of Texas City passed away Thursday August 2, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Funeral Services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
