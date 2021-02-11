GALVESTON, TX — Willie L. Ashton went home to be with Lord on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Jennie Hospital in Galveston, Texas.
On October 5, 1947 a baby boy was born in Shreveport, Louisiana to Willie L. Ashton and Lessie B. Whitaker, who they named Willie Louis Ashton. Willie accepted Christ at an early age. He was raised in Galveston and was educated in the Galveston Public Schools. He attended Central High School and the transferred to Ball High School. After high school, Willie went to work for The Bread Truck, and the Water Department for Beec Co.. He also worked at Hememic Grocery Store, and later worked for the city.
On February 7, 1981, Willie married Ethel Jackson, and the two have three children, Kenneth DeWayne, Monica, and Mellinda Ashton. Willie was a quiet person, who loved to spend time with his family.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Jeremie Ashton; brothers, Norman Ashton, Rochelle Ashton; sisters, Curly Ashton Brown, Darlene Ashton; cousin, Sherry Ashton.
Willie leaves to hold memories of love in their hearts, his wife, Ethel; son, Kenneth DeWayne Ashton; daughters, Monica Ashton, Melinda Ashton; grandchildren, Joshua Ashton, Jeremiah Ashton; brothers, William Ashton (Melody), Napolean Ashton, Joe Ashton (Evone); sisters, Jessie Smith, Debra Ashton, Lillian Ashton; sisters-in-laws, Helen Soluzo (Pete), Betty Cooper (slyvester), Cynthia Boone and Carolyn Senegal, special friend, Mr. Porter and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
Ashton’s family will celebration his life on Saturday, February 13, 2021 with the visitation at 10:00am. Followed by a life celebration service at 11:00am at the Chapel of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary. Located at 3828 Avenue O, Galveston. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. CDC guideline of mask and social distancing is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.