TEXAS CITY — Shawn Michael Roper 46 passed away on May 25,2021 surrounded by his family.
He was a lifetime resident of LaMarque and his blood ran blue and gold.
He will be remembered for his generous heart, love for family whether blood or by choice, his demanding presence, the love and support he showed everyone and the diehard Cowboys fan he was even when they didn't have the best year.
He is survived by his children Kassandra Garza, TJ Vasquez, Kacee Ruschenberg, Adrian Galicia and Mia Roper. Brothers Miles Mitchell and Marcel Mitchell. Grandchildren Braxton Vasquez and Grayson Galicia. Numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, Aunts and Uncles.
He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Marcus Mitchell and Nancy Ann Mitchell. Nephews Miles Christian "Bubba" Mitchell
and Noah Alexander Dimitri as well as his grandparents and Uncle.
The memorial service will be held June 1, 2021 at Carnes funeral home 3100 Gulf Freeway. Viewing from 6-8 service from 8-9.
We ask that you light it up with Cowboys or that LM pride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.