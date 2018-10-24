David Sottili

David “Coach” Sottili of Galveston, Texas, passed away on October 21, 2018. Born February 13, 1948 in Fairlawn, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Bernard and Margaret Sottili.
Mr. Sottili was a former athletic director, coach and teacher at Holy Family Catholic School in Galveston. Before moving to Texas, he spent 30 years as an insurance executive. He was awarded a full scholarship to play football at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, where he received a BA and an MBA. He graduated from Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey.
Mr. Sottili is survived by his wife, Gail; daughter Laura (Courtney); son Joey Kennon (Amber); son Robert Shelley; grandchildren Rider, Jack, Roman, Allie; sister Janet Fitzgerald; and brother Bud (Carol). He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Holy Family Catholic School, 2601 Avenue N, Galveston, Texas 77550.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic School.
