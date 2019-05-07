In loving memory of H. Frank Simpson who passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday May 5, 2019 at the age of 90 of natural causes.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Avenue, Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, 7301 Memorial Street, Hitchcock, TX. A visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m., at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, followed immediately by a vigil.
Born to Link Wilson Simpson and Mary Price Simpson in Louisville Kentucky on July 21, 1928, the family moved to Texas City, TX early in his life and Frank became a life-time resident of Texas City. He graduated from Texas City Central High School in 1945. Frank then attended Texas A&M University where he proudly joined the Corps of Cadets and graduated with the class of 1949 with a business degree.
After serving with the Army in Germany after World War II, he married the love of his life, Gloria Jane Castello, and they returned to Texas City where Frank worked in the automobile industry until he joined Texas City ISD as Director of Physical Services from 1971 until he retired in 1989.
Throughout his life, Frank was a true servant to the city of Texas City and everyone he knew. He was elected and served on the TCISD School Board for 6 years, served as a City Council member for 18 years, held multiple volunteer positions at St. Mary’s over the years, and served as President of the Houston Galveston Area Council in 1998.
Frank dearly loved his family and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather throughout his life. He is preceded in death by his wife Gloria; his sons, Michael Gerard Simpson and H. Frank Simpson, and by his sister, Reverend Mary Michael Simpson. He is survived by son, Link Simpson and wife Ellen; daughters, Kitty Simpson and Kelly Simpson; son, Kirk Simpson and wife Shelly; grandchildren, Melanie (and Ryan) Frazier, Garrett (and Kate) Simpson, Madison (and Sam) Padgett, Garner Simpson, Kaylin Simpson, Sara (and Jason) Hubertus, Katie (and Brian) Floeck, Zack (and Carly) Simpson, Price Simpson, Seth Simpson, and Courtnie Simpson; great grandchildren, Rowan, Whitman and Thatcher Frazier, Graham Simpson, Easton Padgett, Weston, Ellie, and Lexie Hubertus, Ford, Caroline and Holly Floeck, and Zeke and Zev Simpson.
Over the years Frank spent countless hours on the golf course, usually early in the morning with good friends, or in a deer blind (VERY early in the morning). He loved the outdoors and simply being with friends and family, sharing stories, and enjoying life. He will be truly missed, but his family celebrates a full life, well lived, and we all look forward to seeing him again in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Saint Vincent de Paul in care of Saint Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Avenue Texas City, TX 77590 or the charity of your choice.
