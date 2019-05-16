Howard Lee Hall, Jr. age 25 of Texas City died Saturday May 4, 2019 in Texas City.
Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 9:00 a.m. Saturday May 18, 2019 at Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Reverend Jerry B. Lee, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
