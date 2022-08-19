GALVESTON — Zoula Pauline Zein-Eldin, a long-time resident of Galveston, died at her home on August 8, 2022. She was born in Longview, Washington on December 2, 1928. The only child of two teachers, Zoula grew up in Washington, moved to Rochester, New York and then Des Moines, Iowa where she graduated from Drake University, receiving a BA in Biology and Chemistry. She was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority. After graduation, at age 19, she entered the MS/PhD biochemistry program at the University of Iowa, where she met another PhD candidate, her future husband, a native of Egypt, E. Ahmed Zein-Eldin.
Zoula came to Galveston in 1954, where she married Ahmed and accepted a position at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (which later became part of NOAA). She retired after 50 years of service. Zoula loved her work in shrimp research and was author or co-author of numerous research papers on the subject. She was also a pioneer in other ways, as she worked tirelessly as the primary means of support for her family while Ahmed attended medical school at UTMB in the early 1960s. Zoula dearly loved Ahmed and never remarried following his death in 1992.
Zoula was a board member of the local Salvation Army, YMCA, and Family Service Center and was a longtime member of the Galveston Symphony Orchestra. She loved music, travel (visiting every continent except Antarctica), reading mysteries, knitting, playing bridge, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Powell; sons, Ramzey and David Zein-Eldin (Vanessa); grandchildren Michael and Laura Powell; Neal, Alexandra, Ben, Zeke; Cameron and Joanna Zein-Eldin; and three great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all of those who thought so highly of Zoula, and especially her longtime friends and caregivers.
A celebration of Zoula's life will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home in Galveston. Memorial gifts may be made to The Salvation Army, 601 51st Street, Galveston, Texas 77551 or to Drake University, Francis J. Pyle Scholarship Fund, 2507 University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50331.
