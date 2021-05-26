SANTA FE —
Mr. Roy J. Wollam passed from this life Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, in League City.
Born December 14, 1927 in Danbury, TX. Mr. Wollam had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1953, previously of Danbury and Freeport. He excelled at high school football and other sports at Danbury High School and played some semi-pro softball while also enjoying duck hunting with his brothers and cousins. He graduated from the University of Houston in May 1950 with his Bachelor of Science. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict before earning his master’s degree in school administration from the University of Houston. Roy began his career in education at Santa Fe Independent School District in 1953, becoming a teacher, coach, school bus driver, and eventually principal. He was promoted to the position of superintendent in 1966. He held the position of superintendent for 24 years and was a dedicated educator at Santa Fe for a total of 37 years. Roy attended Arcadia First Baptist where he was ordained as a deacon and eventually became a member of the First Baptist Church of Alta Loma in 1974. He was a member of the men’s prayer group, taught Sunday school and served as a Deacon there for 45 years. The church then voted to give Roy the title of Deacon Emeritus in October of 2019. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 501 in Danbury as well as the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce (since 1952) and the TSTA Administrators Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ora and Nancy Louise (Joy) Wollam; wife, Bobbye Jean (Kerley) Wollam; brothers, Eli Wollam, Eugene Wollam; great granddaughter, Alice-may Katherine Thibodeaux.
Survivors include his sons, Mike Wollam and wife, Brenda of Georgetown, Tim Wollam and wife, Susan of Santa Fe; sister-in-law, Betty Wollam; 15 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; and three nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Alta Loma, with Pastor John Newton and Pastor Jake Bigford officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family has requested that facemask be worn.
Pallbearers will be Jay Blackwell, Matt Davis, Alan Kuehl, Wayne Nelson, Chris Rampy, Grant Wollam, Malcolm Wollam and Matthew Wollam. Honorary bearers will be the men’s Sunday school class.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Friday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
