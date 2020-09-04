Linda Ochoa DeRanieri
Linda Ochoa DeRanieri, 80, of Galveston, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. 409.763.2475
Updated: September 4, 2020 @ 12:13 pm
