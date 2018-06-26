Omer Floyd “Pete” Perry passed away June 24, 2018, at his home in Galveston. He was born August 17, 1938, in Menard, TX, to John F. Perry and Edna M. Thompson. Pete was the youngest of six children, and was preceded in death by his parents, three half-brothers, and two brothers.
While Pete distinguished himself in many areas, he was an especially outstanding athlete in his youth, and went on to become a four-year letterman in football and basketball. He earned numerous athletic honors, including All-State fullback his senior year at Menard High School. Because of his exceptional talent, he was recruited by multiple Texas colleges and universities to play football, was offered a scholarship by every Division 1 school in the state, and ultimately attended Baylor University on a full football scholarship.
After graduating, Pete became a successful and beloved high school football and basketball coach in several districts throughout Texas. A gifted storyteller with a mischievous side, he was a colorful and animated history teacher who reveled in bringing the past to life for his students (and to anyone else who would listen)! He also had the privilege of coaching his two sons while they were growing up, which was one of his greatest joys.
Pete had a passion for travel, and upon his retirement, he embarked on many international cruises with the love of his life, Gaynelle. He especially enjoyed his countless gambling excursions to exotic Lake Charles, LA—the casinos will be glad to know their slot machines are safe for now!
Pete will be missed as a husband, father, PawPaw, and friend. He is survived by his partner and best friend, Gaynelle Hayes; the mother of his children, Frances Perry; two sons, Kelly and wife Lavona Perry, and Kennon Perry, and stepdaughter, Anne-Marie Laas and husband Russell; six grandchildren, Mandy Perry, Jade Perry and wife Tara, Lee Perry, Mysti Wilcox and husband Chad, Shaine Perry, and Christine Laas Holmes and husband Kevin; sister-in-law, Lamar Perry; three great grandsons and two great granddaughters.
Pete Perry died a happy man. He always had a smile on his face, laughter in his heart, and a fierce love for those he held dear. In memory of him, do something today—and every day—that makes you smile, laugh, love, and be happy.
Pete’s family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 28, 2018, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with burial following at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Pete’s memory to the Galveston College Foundation, 4015 Ave. Q, Galveston, TX 77550.
