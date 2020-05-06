Charles Allen “Joe” Lipscomb went home to be with the Lord on May 3, 2020. He was born in Greenville, Texas to Lorena and Ernest Lipscomb on December 11, 1932. His parents predeceased him in addition to his older sister, Erna Lynn (Pat) Schaff.
Joe is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy Christie Lipscomb, and his sister, Nancy Sue Ramos. He is also survived by his three children, Christie Lynn Farrar and husband Doug, Kenneth Wayne Lipscomb and wife Mary, and Douglas Allen Lipscomb and wife Emily. He is survived by his grandchildren Christopher Farrar and wife Marie; Nicholas and Amanda Lipscomb and their mother, Susan Pullig Lipscomb; Jennifer and Thomas Lipscomb. In addition, he is survived by two great grandchildren, Paige and Reese Farrar.
The family would like to express their gratitude to his caregivers, Nora Becerra and Virginia Echeverria along with neighbor, Dina Gardner. We were blessed to have them in his life.
Joe graduated from La Marque High School in 1951, and then worked as a fireman with the Santa Fe Railroad. He followed that with a 30-year career as a pipefitter at Monsanto/Sterling Chemical Company in Texas City. Shortly after retiring, he began his second career as a bailiff for 27 years at the Brazoria County Courthouse in Angleton. He served for the Honorable Judge J. Ray Gayle III and the Honorable Judge Patrick “Pat” Sebesta before retiring from his second career in 2017.
While living in Hitchcock, Joe served as a City Commissioner from 1966-1972. He then moved to Alvin to spend his remaining years. Joe had a love for trains, high school football (particularly the state playoffs), the Dallas Cowboys, and both the Alvin High School and Baylor University ladies softball programs. He was a long time active member of the First United Methodist Church in Alvin and had many close friends in the church congregation.
The family will hold a private graveside service. A celebration of Joe’s life will take place at a date to be determined.
Joe was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, and a good friend and mentor to many, many people. He touched the lives of many and will be missed so very much.
Condolences may be sent to the Lipscomb family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
