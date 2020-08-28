Henrietta Boyd, 60 of Texas City, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 9am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765(Facing Hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300. Services will be shown on Bay Area Funeral Directors Facebook site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.