Louis “The Duke” Vasquez, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on September 20, 2018. He was born January 12, 1923 in Port Arthur, TX, to Luis and Modesta Vasquez.
Louis joined the United States Army Air Forces in 1941, where he trained as a ball turret gunner. After the war, he sailed the seas with the Merchant Marine. Fate and family brought him to Galveston, where he met the love of his life, Alice. Together, they established the roots of what would become an extensive family tree. He became a longshoreman and worked for over 30 years as foreman. He also served on the Executive Boards of ILA 307 and 1576. After retirement from the waterfront, Louis charmed guests at his sister’s restaurant, El Nopalito. He loved playing the machines, whether traveling to Coushatta or visiting local establishments, and was known to win many a hand during family poker nights.
Louis is preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Alex, Sonny, and Benito Vasquez; sisters: Lupe and Bertha Vasquez, Mary Vargas, Minerva Delesma, Diamantina Martinez, and Gloria Vargas; sons: Louis Vasquez and Rene Vasquez; and daughter: Ruby Vasquez.
Left to treasure his memory are his devoted wife of 62 years: Alice Vasquez; loving children and their spouses: Roger and Kim Vasquez, Bobby and Kat Vasquez, Roland Vasquez and Dolores Pickrell, Jessica Vasquez, Mary Jane and Ygnacio Arredondo, Irma and Isidro Rodriguez, Sylvia and Narcizo Mejia, Antonia and Candelario Espinosa; and many adoring grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and numerous other family members.
Visitation will begin Sunday, September 23, 2018 at 5 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home. Funeral services and Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Monday, September 24, 2018 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers are Gabriel Esquivel, Tony Esquivel, Roy Gonzales, Sr., Oscar Venegas, Shaun Vasquez, Roland ‘Turk’ Peralez, Zachary Vasquez, and Marcus Vasquez. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Martinez and Roland Martinez.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jeff Trippon and the team at Absolute Hospice. They would also like to thank Dr. Kaushik and Tammie Michael, ANP, of UTMB Geriatric Medicine.
