TEXAS CITY, TX — Alana Jo Laney Jones passed away on November 20, 2021 in Texas City, Texas. She was the wife of Leon Jones and they shared 37 years together. Alana was born in Hargrave, Kansas to her parents Verle and Charlotte Giess. She graduated from Ransom High School in 1967 located in Kansas. She moved to Texas shortly after and spent many years employed in healthcare assisting with registration, and was retired from Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, Texas.
Alana was known as Laney and she spent many afternoons picking up grandchildren from school to take them for their favorite treats. She also loved to take rides with children and sing to their favorite songs and discuss the events of their day. She is preceded in death by her parents Verle and Charlotte Giess.
She is survived by her loving spouse Leon Jones, children Ray and Paula Thomas, Ragan Thomas and Alana’s grand dog Charlie, Lee and Carrie Jones, and Jamie and Myrick Johnson. Siblings included Alan Giess, Connie Werth, and Darwin Giess. Family of hers included eleven grandchildren, eight nieces and nephews, and two great grandchildren. Alana elected to have no funeral or memorial services. Memorial donations may be made to TIRR Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation & Research.
