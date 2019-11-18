Burkhart
Funeral services for Robert Burkhart will be held today at 2:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Gerhardt
Memorial services for Ralph Gerhardt will be held today at 1:00pm at Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Kinchen
Funeral Mass for Neiquavion Kinchen will be held today at 10:30am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
