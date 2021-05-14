WEBSTER — Marvin Elliott Bailey went home to be with his beloved Lord, passing away peacefully surrounded by his friends and family on May 10th, 2021. He was 50 years old. Through a 2-year battle with aggressive cancer Marvin showed a strength that defined his determined character. His joy of life, philosophy of love, sense of humor, and wisdom will live on in the memory of all who knew him.
Marvin was born on August 29, 1970 to James Herbert Bailey and Patricia Ann Elliott in Webster, Texas, where he was raised. Marvin had 2 siblings, Bill and Margie, who loved him very much.
Marvin worked in the area for UPS for over 35 Years, nearly 20 of them as a delivery driver, and was a proud member of the Teamsters Union. His customers could always count on their packages being delivered on time with his trademark smile.
Marvin loved God, meditation, his family and friends, his beloved Astros, Rockets, and Texans, and fast cars. His 2009 Victory Red corvette zo6 was his prized possession, and caring for it was a cherished past time. He made many kids smile by burning rubber and peeling out at local parties.
Marvin is survived by his sister Margie Schafman, her husband Ken and their son, his nephew Conrad, with whom he held a special and close bond. He is also survived by his best friends and brothers by choice, Robert Randall, Eddie Awitan, and Brad Hoffman. Marvin was never married and had no biological children, but maintained a deeply loving long-term relationship with Kristina Rodriguez and her daughter, Kara Bland.
Marvin was preceded in death by his mother, Patti, his father Jim, and his brother Bill.
A celebration of his life will be held at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 2098 W Main St, League City, TX 77573, on Thursday May 20, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Mask required please.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
