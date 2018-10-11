Leonora "Lee" Victoria (LaGuardia) Cherepes, 79, passed away on October 7, 2018 peacefully in her sleep in her home in Friendswood, Texas.
Leonora was born to Leonard and Florence LaGuardia in the Bronx, New York City, New York on February 22, 1939. She graduated from Bernards High School in 1956. She was living in Stirling, NJ when she met her love of her life, and future husband, George Gerald “Kelly” Cherepes at Mike Kerwin’s bar in Bound Brook, NJ on St. Patrick’s Day and they were married on August 24, 1958.
She moved with her husband, who was serving the United States Army, to many stops around the world and the United States before finally coming home to Maryland where she worked Civil Service in the Pentagon in the Office Chief of Chaplains before accepting a position at Harry Diamond Laboratories as a Budget Analyst in Adelphi, Maryland, from which she retired.
She was active with the American Legion Auxiliary and La Societe de Femme holding many positions in the Cabane Locale #265, La Grande Cabane de Maryland, and at Cabane Nationale including the position of La Presidente Nationale from 1991-1992.
She loved her family deeply and enjoyed spending time with them; After the passing of her husband she moved to New Jersey to be closer to them. In August of 2016 she moved to Friendswood, Texas to be nearer to her son where she spent her remaining years. She was a survivor with ironclad determination that saw her through many disasters and tragedies including her most recent survival of Hurricane Harvey.
She was preceded in death by her father Leonard LaGuardia, her mother Florence LaGuardia, her sister Roseann Perry, and her husband SFC George G. Cherepes. She is survived by her only son George L. Cherepes and his wife Marian (Mare), sisters Grace Zuzzio and Toni Siebel, nieces and nephews, Andrea Graham and husband George, Ronnie Zampella, Cheryl Zuzzio, Terri Zampella, Kim Fusca and husband Ralph, Marc Zampella and wife Randi, grandchildren Bryon Cherepes and wife Crystal, Shara Cherepes, John Terry and wife Josie, Thomas Terry, Angelo Terry, Fancie Forsberg, 16 great-grandchildren, and many, many more loving family and friends.
A memorial Mass will be observed at Mary Queen Catholic Church in Friendswood, Texas on Friday, October 19, 2018 at 4:00 P.M.
Condolences may be sent to the Cherepes family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
