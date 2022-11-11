Funeral services for Saturday, November 12, 2022 Nov 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Falkenhagen, Jr.Services for Richard Falkenhagen, Jr. will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Fwy in Webster, TexasOtems, Jr.Services for Robert Otems, Jr. will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 2920 Hwy 3 in Dickinson, Tx Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesOne motorcyclist dead, three motorists injured in crash near DickinsonRally's rumble continues on The Strand in GalvestonTexas City man to face trial in homicide committed when he was 16Maceo's to be featured on 'Texas Bucket List'Lone Star Rally revs up with big crowds and fair weather in GalvestonMotorcyclist in critical condition after crash, police sayDickinson teen arrested on manslaughter charge over deadly crash, sheriff saidThree motorcyclists killed in crashes during Lone Star RallyGalveston ISD will renovate, not demolish Kermit Courville StadiumMore police, enhanced safety messages planned for Lone Star Rally in Galveston CollectionsPrayer vigil held for Galveston businessmanHundreds compete in Daily News Press RunWinter Sports PreviewThe Daily News’ 11th annual Press Run winners CommentedGuest commentary: What kind of America do you want to live in? (89) Love the candidates or not, this election demands action (86) The 'Party of Yes' will lead the nation to ruin (63) Guest commentary: Billboards should say 'Thanks for Nothing Texas' (55) Overdose and death from fentanyl on rise in Galveston County (53) We do indeed have an 'imbecile in Washington' (47) County's contribution to border was not a good investment (44) Polling place changes smell like voter intimidation (40) Texas GOP wants to gut your right to elect leaders (36) The 'Party of No' sounds about right to me (32)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.