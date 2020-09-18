June 2, 1941 – September 9, 2020
Robert “Bobby” Edmond Kirby, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at home in Boerne, Texas surrounded by his wife and loved ones. He was born on June 2, 1941, in Kilgore, Gregg County, Texas, to Thomas Edmond and Iona Estell (Smith) Kirby. He spent his childhood in Olney, Texas, work years in the Houston, Texas area, and retirement years in the Texas Hill Country of the Boerne/Bergheim, Texas area.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Findley Kirby; parents, Thomas and Estell Kirby; and brother, Martin Kirby. Robert “Bobby” is survived by his wife, Kathleen McDonald Kirby; children, William Robert “Bob” Kirby and wife, Laura, Jimmy Wayne Kirby and wife, Kimberly, and Lori Ann Kirby Wilson and husband, James “Jim”; stepsons, Randal “Randy” Newman and Keith Newman; grandchildren, Abigail Kirby, Kaitlyn Kirby, Nathan Wilson, Hannah Kirby Steele and husband, Ryan, Colton Newman, Mackenzie Newman, and Jonathan Kirby; brother, Alton “DeWayne” Kirby and wife, Dixie; sister-in-law, Berry Ann Findley Greer and husband, Tommy; brothers-in-law, Rodney McDonald and wife, Nancy, Jeff McDonald and wife, Cheryl, and William “Bubba” Findley and wife, Susie; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID restrictions a memorial service will be livestreamed on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. A public graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, Texas 77598, with a reception to be held afterward.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
You are invited to view the livestreaming of the memorial service and sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
Funeral arrangements are with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 – (210) 495-8221
