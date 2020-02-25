Edward Alec Pleimann, Jr., 63, of Bacliff, passed away February 23, 2020, in League City. Edward was born October 20, 1956 to Laverne and Edward Pleimann, Sr. in St. Louis, Missouri. Edward was a mechanic for many years with G & H Towing, he enjoyed his time coaching little league for the Bayshore Youth Softball Association and belonged to the Kemah Elks Lodge. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Anya Pleimann, brother John Pleimann, and nephew Nicholas Pleimann.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife Constance Freeland Pleimann, daughter Elizabeth Basham and husband Jeremy McKinney; son Frank Edward Basham, Jr. and wife Candi; ex-son-in-law Orbin Perez; sisters Mary Pleimann and Laura Pleimann; grandchildren Annica, Krystopher, and Elijah Perez, and Madison Hall; nieces and nephews Tyler Jones, Ryan Jones, Shelby Jones, Cindy Cullen, Alec Pleimann, and Charles Pleimann; and numerous other family and friends.
In his honor the family will be receiving friends between 2:00 – 4:00 PM, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas.
