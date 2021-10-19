— Ms. Lynda Lou (Richardson) Orton passed from this life Wednesday morning, October 13, 2021, in Galveston.
Lynda was born in Galveston on September 15, 1947. She grew up on the island and graduated from Ball High School in 1966. Soon after, she started a family and a long career at the USPS as a mail carrier. She served the residents of Galveston for 18 years before retiring. She enjoyed being active in her children’s lives by maintaining the score keeper duties for countless softball games at the girls’ softball club in Santa Fe for over 10 years. Lynda had a competitive streak in her too, especially when it came to card games. She loved winning, although nothing could compare to the love she had for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lynda was happiest when she could spend time with them whether it was a movie night or playing games. Her heart was always full and her doors always open when it came to family. She was a wonderful woman and she’ll be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Tommie Richardson; brother, Jack Richardson; sister, Aloha Berger.
Survivors include her daughters, Tammy Orton of Santa Fe, Robyn and husband, Billy Burns, Jr. of Santa Fe, Aloha and husband, Bill Bishop of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Richard Herrin, Jr. and wife, Melissa, Randy Herrin and wife, Danielle, Billy Burns, III and wife, Shelby, Bayli Fudge and husband, Grant, Zach Bishop and wife, Erin, Brynli Nixon and husband, Drake, Brady Bishop, Rylee Bishop; great-grandchildren, Raedynn Herrin, Hadley Burns, Cohen Burns; special niece, Debbie Kidd; special nephew, Larry Berger; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Mr. Billy Burns, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Lynda’s name to Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 North Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
