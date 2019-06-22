Robert “Bob” Tillman Bell, 82, left this world for eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 18, 2018. He was born October 8, 1935 in Clinton, Mississippi where he grew into a kind, Southern gentleman. While pursuing a degree in chemistry at Mississippi College he met Louise, the love of his life. Upon graduation they married and moved to Oxford, Mississippi, each obtaining master degrees at Ole Miss, home of their favorite football team of all time.
Work brought them to Texas where they settled in Dickinson. Bob enjoyed a long and fruitful career in scientific failure analysis. For almost 40 years his engineering consulting business, Bell Evaluation Laboratories, helped companies around the world improve their products and procedures. He was always working on another exciting case.
Bob looked for the good in everyone and everything around him. His enthusiasm was contagious, and he brought laughter and encouragement to many. He was talented in so many ways: he could explain complex subjects so they were easy to understand, prepare perfectly smoked salmon on his Green Egg, and craft specialty woodworking projects. He could race a sailboat, whitewater kayak, paint in watercolors, and shoot a dime in the air with a pistol.
When Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease later in life, he became a gracious warrior against its tough symptoms, facing his journey with characteristic optimism, kindness, and determination. His amazing will and zest for life continue to inspire those who knew and loved him. We miss his gentle, fun-loving soul and joyful smile.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Zeelis Bell.
He is survived by his wife, Louise; sister, Betsy Bell; children, Betsy Morris (Daniel) and Brooks Marye (Eric); and grandchildren, Robert and Owen Marye, Cole Morris and Sarah Severin.
