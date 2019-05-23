GALVESTON—Dolores Ann Choate Johnson, age 78, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital.
She was born on February 14, 1941 in Galveston, Texas. She graduated from Galveston Ball High School in 1959. She worked at U.S. National Bank for 4 years, then for the next 15 years she stayed home and raised her family. After her children were grown, she went to work for Bay Houston Towing Company for 30 years, until her retirement. She was a loving and caring person who always put others first and her door was always open for anyone who needed her help.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Annie Choate; and her brother, Patrick Donald Choate.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Andrew Johnson; daughters, Karen E. Pruitt and husband John, and Kathy Johnson; her son Beau Johnson; grandchildren, Trey Pruitt and wife Anne, Jordan Pruitt, Kaitlyn Ridens (Felix) and Taylor Garza (Ricky); and great-grandchildren Mackenzie and Ethan.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary to begin at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Pallbearers will be James Malin, E.J. Jalufka, John Pruitt, Trey Pruitt, Jordan Pruitt and Ricky Reeves.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors, nurses and the staff of the Jennie Sealy Hospital 10th Floor, especially Dr. Jamal Islam, for their exceptional care and kindness given to Dolores during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Holy Family Parish, 1010 35th Street, Galveston, Texas 77550 or the charity of one’s choice.
