PASADENA — Hector Garcia, 55, a resident of Galveston County, TX for 47 years passed away on February 28, 2021 in Pasadena, TX. Hector was born in Raymondville, TX on July 24, 1965, and he proudly served in the Navy Reserve and was an avid Cowboy Fan. He went to a Non-Denominational Church and was Self-employed.
Hector has joined his parents, Manuel and Olivia Garcia.
He leaves behind his daughter, Miranda Garcia Sandoval, husband Jose, children Olivia and Luca; son, Marc Garcia: sisters: Olga Niakian, husband Hamid and Diana Gonzales, husband Robert; brother, Noe Garcia, wife Marie and several nieces and nephews.
