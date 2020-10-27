Family and Friends will gather to celebrate the life of Justine "Nanny" Young, on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Mount Olive Baptist Church, 2902 Martin Luther King in Dickinson. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM followed by services at 11:00 AM. Pastor Amos Sowell, officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston.

Mrs. Young was born March 11, 1936 in Wiergate, Texas and passed from this life October 20, 2020 in League City, Texas. To know her was to love her and she will be lovingly remembered by her children, sister, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.

