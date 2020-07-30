SANTA FE—
Ms. Carolyn Ann Cooper passed from this life Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020, in League City.
Born September 2, 1947 in Rockport, Texas, Carolyn had spent most of her life in Galveston County. She retired in 2017 as the Admissions Secretary of UTMB Physical Therapy department after 25 years, was a member of the Lutheran faith and enjoyed spending time at the beach, traveling wherever she could, interior designing, gardening and listening to George Strait.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Violet Marie Cruser and Merritt Gilbert Cruser.
She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Covington (Craig), Renee Williams (Matt), of Santa Fe, Jeannie Johnson (Moses) of Dickinson; brother, Michael Allen Cruser of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Ashlee and Megan Covington, Merrick and Lane Williams, Deven Young and D. J. Johnson; great grandchild, Devonte Young.
A visitation will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, in the Chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
Those who wish may consider donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in her memory.
Please remember that masks must be worn while attending any visitation or service.
