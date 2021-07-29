GALVESTON — Thelma L. Ivory, 78, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at her son residence in Midway, GA.
She retired from UTMB after many years of dedicated service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Mary Charles, sisters, Velma Johnican and Don G. Williams and brother, Lionel Harris. She leaves cherished memories with her son, Charles W. Ivory, Jr. (Judith D.); daughter, Freedeshia Ivory; grandchildren, Diamond and Kaylin Ivory; brother, Harold Charles; sisters, Mary N. Hill and Diana K. Johnson; aunt, Archie De Clouet; devoted nieces, Donna M. Bags, Yolanda Brandley, Camelia McNeil and Tammy Ross; devoted cousin, Pearlette Thomas, Ermajean Oliver and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins in the Oliver and Charles Families.
There will be a visitation at 1:00 P.M., followed by a service celebrating her life at 2:00 P.M., on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, with Pastor Nathanal Baggs officiating. Go to www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
