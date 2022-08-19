William Busby Billy Warren, Jr.

GALVESTON, TX — William Busby Warren, Jr. passed away August 17, 2022. Bill or "Billy" as he was fondly known was 85 at the time of his passing.

After graduating from UofH in 1968, he began working for the American Red Cross at Fort Bliss in El Paso and Tachikawa Air Force Base in Tokyo, Japan. He returned to college in 1971 and earned a Master of Education from Sam Houston State. He was a teacher, counselor, assistant principal and continued his career in the private sector with the Psychological Corporation and American Guidance Service.

