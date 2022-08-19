William Busby Billy Warren, Jr.

GALVESTON, TX — William Busby Warren, Jr. passed away August 17, 2022. Bill or "Billy" as he was fondly known was 85 at the time of his passing.
After graduating from UofH in 1968, he began working for the American Red Cross at Fort Bliss in El Paso and Tachikawa Air Force Base in Tokyo, Japan. He returned to college in 1971 and earned a Master of Education from Sam Houston State. He was a teacher, counselor, assistant principal and continued his career in the private sector with the Psychological Corporation and American Guidance Service.
Bill retired in 1998 and moved to Galveston with his wife, Linda. He continued his love of education and Galveston history by conducting children's tours for the Education Department of the Galveston Historical Foundation for several years.
It is hard to encapsulate the essence of a man in words. I think his friends would say he enjoyed people. He loved to gather with friends for dinner or a drink on the porch. He enjoyed a good book and a funny joke. He enjoyed traveling and cruising and all things in between. He loved his family and enjoyed our annual Frio Family Gathering and he loved his dog, Molly. He had an opinion on a lot of things and didn't mind sharing. He had an inquisitive mind and enjoyed discussions on history, religion, and politics.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Linda, daughter, Charlottie Fischer, son, Mark Warren (Samikarla), son Ryan Ford (Katie), and son Mark Ford (Nicole), his grandchildren Nathan, Meagan, Julia, Grayson, Mason, Makenna, Mollie, Benjamin, and great grandchild Sadie.
Per Bill's request, his body will be donated to UTMB for medical science. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Donations in his honor can be made to Wounded Warriors, the Galveston Humane Society or your charity of choice.
Bill will truly be missed by all who knew him. One of his famous sayings was "It all goes by so fast". He asked me to leave this quote should something happen to him "I loved life and all those things Grand". To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Bill's page at www.mcbridefuneralhometexas.com/obituaries.
