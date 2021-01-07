BACLIFF — Marie Gonzales Villarreal-Leyva was born on January 25, 1941 to Louis B. and Lillie Seguin Gonzales in Houston. She passed away on January 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as a daughter, Joann Barron; sons, Thomas Mendoza Garcia Jr. and Benito Garcia; granddaughter, Rhianna Jaine Le Trouise; great-grandson, Waylon Paukert; brother, Joe Adolph Gonzales; sisters, Elsie Flores McKenzie and Herminia ‘Minnie’ Flores and nephew, Anthony Flores.
Left to cherish Marie’s memory is her husband, Jose Fernando Leyva, along with daughters, Margaret Garcia Choate (Donald), Irma Barron Rodriguez (Anthony), Raquel Prieto Vasquez, Tomasa Barron Duran (Adolfo), Rosalia Barron Rodriguez (Joe), Felicee ‘Ruthie’ Mendoza (Juan) and Marta Barron Ramirez (Alfredo); sons, Jose Garcia, Angel Seguin Garcia (Linda), Brian Compton, Juan Jose Prieto, Juan Manuel Prieto, Stephen Edwards (Richell), Marco Villarreal and Arnold Villarreal (Brandy); Grandchildren, Margaret Rodriguez, Mary Rodriguez, Martin Rodriguez, Ross Barron, Mark Rodriguez, Monique Ramirez, Michael Rodriguez, Krystal Rodriguez, Victor Polina, Adrian Polina, Juan Carlos Polina, Jasmine Polina, Melissa Marie Quintero, Joel Duran, Alberto Duran, Richard Duran, Amy Martinez, Jacob Martinez, Alonda Rodriguez, Brandon Alfredo Ramirez, Juan Mendoza, Jose Mendoza, Jose Reyes, Jaylene Reyes, Angela Marie Chamberlin, Lawrence De Los Santos, Michael Torres, Ruben Gonzales Caten, Doug Paukert, Joseph Caten, Loretta Fletcher, Amber Bocanegra, Aspen Bocanegra, Alyssa Prieto, Romello Prieto, Cristian Prieto, Shaun Edwards, Miya Mendez, William Alzate, Chiam Alzate, Xavier Villarreal, Jayen Villarreal, Arnold Villarreal Jr., Brian Barron, Cristina Barron, Christopher Barron and Lancey G. Raymundo; 75 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Special thanks to Bill and Janice Kulp, Bernice Hamilton and Bernice and Luis Cruz for their friendship and to Maria Elena ‘Nena’ Duran for all she did for Marie.
Viewing and Visitation will be on Saturday, January 9 from 9-10 am at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591. Marie’s Memorial Service will begin at 10am with Pastor Freddy Guel officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.