Fuchs
Funeral mass service for Dorris Fuchs will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Bost
Funeral services for Josephine Bost will be held at 2 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Dee
Celebration of life services for Ginger Dee will be held at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Alta Loma, 5400 Main St. in Santa Fe.
Brannen
Funeral services for Angelene Brannen will be held at 10 a.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Serbian Orthodox Church, 4109 Ave. L. in Galveston under the director of J. Levy & Termini.
Pena
Graveside services for Joe Pena will be held at 11 a.m. at Galveston County Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
