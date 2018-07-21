Robert Frank “Bobby” “Grandad” Colley passed away July 19, 2018. Bobby was born in Kansas City, MO on May 30, 1930 and moved to Texas City, TX in 1943. A resident of Dickinson, TX for more than 60 years, Bobby and his wife Renie raised two daughters and enjoyed dancing, shuffleboard, and billiards.
Bobby began working at the age of 6 as a paperboy and retired as a union painter at the age of 81, a career that enabled him to paint the homes of the Apollo astronauts. Among the many things important to Bobby were the environment and animals. Bobby fondly recollected all of his pets, particularly his childhood dog Coco, pug Winston, and final companion, his cat Little Bit. A conservationist long before it became popular, Bobby was an avid gardener and recycler. He took great joy in sharing these values with his grandchildren and growing his own vegetables. Known for his wit and “Granddadisms,” Bobby never failed to entertain.
Bobby was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Marie “Renie” “Gaggy” Colley and brother, Jerry. His memory lives on through his daughter Deborah Marullo and her husband Sam, daughter Jodi Reinschmidt and her husband Gary Gambel, granddaughter Stacy Herrin and her husband Marshall, grandson Chris Marullo and his wife Purva Patel, granddaughter Jillian Marullo and her husband Aaron Mireles, and two great grandsons, Keaton and Jaxson Herrin.
In lieu of flowers Bobby would have requested that you donate to the St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, Child Advocates of Fort Bend, Bay Area Pet Adoptions, or Boys Town.
