SANTA FE—
Paula Karen Unger, born September 8, 1949 in Frostburg, Maryland, to Louis and Peggy Whitaker, received her eternal wings on Friday morning, October 26, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.
Karen married the love of her life, Jimmie Unger in 1966 in Santa Fe, where they raised three beautiful children. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing 42 and Bunco, fishing, playing the slots and going on cruises, but nothing gave her more joy than her family.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Hunter Lee Butler; brother-in-law, Gene Jones.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 52 years, Jimmie Unger, Sr.; parents, Louis and Peggy Whitaker of Santa Fe; son, Jimmy Lee Unger, Jr., and wife, Lisa of Lake Jackson; daughters, Cindy Butler and husband, John of Horseshoe Bay, Julie Unger of Santa Fe; brother, Jay Whitaker of Santa Fe; sisters, Kathy Martin of Santa Fe, Mary Ann Jones of Hitchcock; grandchildren, Taylor Butler of Florida, Justin Butler of Horseshoe Bay, Madison and Kennedy Unger of Lake Jackson; numerous nieces and nephews.
To honor Karen’s wishes there will be a private cremation and no service. The family would like to thank all of the family and friends that have stood beside Karen and her family during her battle with cancer.
