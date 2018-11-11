Lillie Marie Atkinson, devoted wife, mother and friend, devout Catholic and successful entrepreneur, passed away November 10, 2018, due to complications of Alzheimer's.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 13, 2018, with a rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. A burial will be held at a later date in Austin, Texas.
Marie was born November 26, 1927 in Beaumont, TX to Morgan Hill Thomas and Lillie Bell Callowey Thomas, both deceased. She was preceded in death by brother Clifford Thomas, Los Angeles, and sister Dorothy Hoffpauer, Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Marie is survived by her husband of 70 years, Duncan E. Atkinson, of Texas City. Her eldest daughter, Donna Eller, passed away August 1991. Donna's husband Jeff Eller, Texas City, and son Jeffrey Eller, Jr, with wife Jackelyn and sons Benjamin and Andrew, Jacksonville, FL, survive.
Her second daughter, Diane and husband David Gorcyca, live in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Son Robert Atkinson and daughter Chelsea live in Austin. Son Chris Atkinson and wife Debbie, live in Missouri City TX and son Ryan and wife Mellisa live in Buffalo, New York. Marie is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces in Texas and Louisiana.
Marie and Duncan met in Austin, Texas and moved to Texas City in 1950. Since that time, she was active in St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Our Lady of Fatima School.
In 1972, Marie and Margie Sauer collaborated and formed Two M's Catering Company. They opened the first Texas City Hallmark store, Two M’s, was located on 6th Street in downtown Texas City. Following the closing of the shop, Marie and Duncan traveled throughout Europe and Canada.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, Texas City, Texas.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the hospice workers from A*Med Healthcare Group, who helped make her last days full of comfort and love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.