Minerva Cano

TEXAS CITY, TX— Minerva “Minnie” Cano arrived on this earth in Mercedes, Texas on September 7, 1943. She passed peacefully in her daughter’s embrace on August 28th, 2022 after a long battle with Dementia. She has gained her wings. She is free at last.
Minnie graduated from Texas City High School and received her Radiology degree from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Houston, Texas. She retired from WellStar Health Systems in Georgia.
She lived a beautiful, dignified life full of love and an abundance of laughter. She was a compassionate woman and often provided comfort and solace to others while asking for little in return. She adored her family above all else. She gave her children the confidence necessary to pursue life with a pervasive, contagious fervor.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Mario Cano and her parents, Raul “Roy” Molina Cano and Concepcion “Concha” Ramos Cano. She is survived by her children, Celia Esther Cano Teague, Pedro Zarazua, Jr and Gloria Zarazua Zeman. Along with her children she is survived by her siblings, Ruben R Cano, Connie Tucker and Norma Cano. Her grandchildren: Joshua Teague, Justin Teague, Jacob Teague, Anthony Messer, Alyssa Messer, Tierney Zarazua, Kaylin Zarazua, Tucker Zarazua, Canyon Zeman, Andrew Zeman, and Aiden Zeman will miss her along with her beloved nieces and nephews.
She will also be missed by all those that she’s left behind. Our hearts are so broken by this loss. She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed. The imprint she left on our hearts far exceeds the quantity of time she was here.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 5pm-7pm with a rosary from 7pm -8pm at Emken Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. A service to celebrate her life will be held Wednesday, September 7 at 10 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Texas City, Texas.
