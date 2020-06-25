SANTA FE—
Ms. Trinity Lynn Chenoweth passed from this life Monday, June 22, 2020, in Santa Fe.
Born August 18, 2004 in Houston, Trinity had been a lifelong resident of Santa Fe. She attended First Baptist Church of Alta Loma and was a sophomore at Santa Fe High School. Trinity enjoyed gardening, shopping with her mother, art, music, baking and cooking and spending time with Madison and Justice. She loved her animals and had planned on joining the military.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Edwin and Betty Mae Bayless, Robert and Gertrude Culp, Richard and Caroline Chenoweth.
Survivors include her mother and step-father, Ashley and Shane Morris of Santa Fe; father and step-mother, Richard and Cheryl Chenoweth of Santa Fe; brothers, Kameron Chenoweth and Levi Chenoweth of Santa Fe; grandparents, Diana Chenoweth of Santa Fe, Richard Chenoweth of Santa Fe, Karen Madden of New Braunfels, Randy Madden, Charles and Antonette Culp of Lakeland, Florida, Tim and Stacy Morris; great-grandparents, Ruth Smith (mean kid Nanna) and Bill Smith; aunts and uncles, Courtney and Walter Lewis, Kristin Culp, Robert Chenoweth, Josh and Jill Chenoweth, Stacy and Evan Nelson, Aaron Chenoweth, Bryce Chenoweth, Jacob Bigford; numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Jacob Bigford officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Chenoweth, Richard Chenoweth, Robert Chenoweth, Franklyn Lewis, Walter Lewis and Walter Lewis, III.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.